Arab States-Qatar Row Not Surprising - Libyan National Army

TOBRUK (Libya) (Sputnik) — The ongoing diplomatic conflict between the Arab states and Qatar is not a surprise and tensions could have flared up earlier, Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, a number of Arab countries, including the authorities of eastern Libya, broke diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing its alleged support of terrorism.

"We have not been surprised by this decision. We are surprised by the other issue that the decision has not been made a few years ago, when Qatar's role in support of terrorism — via finances and arms supplies — have become obvious," Haftar said.

The LNA commander added that Libyan authorities had repeatedly voiced concerns over threats posed by Qatar.

According to Haftar, the Qatari nation has a chance to get rid of corruption entangling the state and to make Qatar a peaceful state again.

The list of nations cutting their diplomatic ties with Qatar includes Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, the eastern part of Libya, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

On Monday, media reported that Qatari authorities allegedly paid $1 billion to Iranian Shia militants and the Tahrir al Sham terrorist group (a Syrian affiliate of al-Qaeda, which is outlawed in Russia) to release the members of the royal family the militants were holding hostage.