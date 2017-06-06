US, Russia Share Stand on Korean Peninsula Denuclearization - Ambassador Tefft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Tefft, this was confirmed during the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his US counterpart Rex Tillerson as tests of ballistic missile technology and nuclear weapons by Pyongyang pose threat to both US and Russia.

The US ambassador added that Washington would continue pressuring Pyongyang to sit at the negotiating table in order to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

On May 29, North Korea conducted its most recent ballistic missile launch. During the test, the projectile reportedly flew some 280 miles before falling into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, prompting worldwide criticism and the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.