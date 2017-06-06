Register
    People hold banners as they protest next to the Brandenburg Gate, beside the U.S. embassy, against the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate change deal, in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017

    Paris Accord Parties Should Mull Funding After US Withdrawal Greenpeace

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Spokesman for the climate and energy at Greenpeace Germany, Karsten Smid, stated that all parties of the Paris Agreement on climate change should discuss funding together to cover the United States' now-absent contribution.

    U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Majority of US Voters Disapprove of Trump Withdrawal From Paris Accord - Poll
    BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich — It should not be the responsibility of any one party to the Paris Agreement on climate change to finance the necessary environmentalist policies on their own, so all parties should take it upon themselves to discuss funding together to cover the United States' now-absent contribution, a spokesman for the climate and energy at Greenpeace Germany, Karsten Smid, told Sputnik.

    On June 1, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris accord, which is aimed at alleviating the consequences of global warming. Earlier on Tuesday, Germany's Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said that the absence of $500 million in contributions from the United States to the Green Climate Fund, a foundation within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change that helps developing countries counter climate change, would be noticeable starting from 2018.

    "It is not the task of any one country to fill the void that the United States will leave in financing the Green Climate Fund. This will need to be discussed within a broad alliance of all the many nations supporting the Paris agreement," Smid said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump enters the Rose Garden from the White House colonnade to announce his decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., JJune 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump's Paris Accords Pullout Shows US Retreating Into 'Anti-Science Fixation'
    While Germany currently sets an example for the international community because of to its commitment to clean energy, Berlin still has a long way to go in order to become a true leader in the fight against climate change, the organization's spokesman added.

    "The boom of clean energies in Germany has been remarkable and it’s encouraging to see that an industrialized [state] such as Germany manages to increase the share of clean energies to a third within a small number of years. However, this impressive achievement will only become a success story to inspire and encourage other nations if it goes hand in hand with decreasing emissions – which is not the case right now," Smid stressed.

    The Paris climate accord, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, has been signed by 195 parties and ratified by 148.

    The agreement aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Each party to the deal has agreed to cut their emissions, and is expected to produce its own plan for achieving these goals, determine the time line and then report on its progress.

    Tags:
    Paris Climate Agreement, Greenpeace, Karsten Smid, United States
