Trump: Actions Toward Qatar Could Be Beginning of End of Terrorism

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The actions taken by several Arab nations to isolate Qatar could be the beginning of the end of terrorism, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar," Trump stated in a Twitter message. "Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!"

​On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates announced they would break diplomatic ties with Qatar over the latter’s alleged support of terrorism. A number of Arab countries followed suit by also announcing their decision to break off relations with Doha.

Some of the states suspended air and sea communication with Qatar and banned its citizens from visiting their countries. Moreover, Qatari participation in the Arab anti-terror coalition was also suspended.