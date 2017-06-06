Roscosmos Says Cooperation With NASA Unaffected by 'Political Outbursts'

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation and NASA continue successful and fruitful cooperation, political "outbursts" have little effect on space agencies, Executive Director for manned space flight programs at Roscosmos Sergey Krikalev told Sputnik.

"NASA is fully cooperating with Russia, they fly in our ships … We are cooperating with NASA, it is going normally and successfully, thankfully these political outbursts have little influence on us," Krikalev said.