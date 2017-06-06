Kremlin Denies Russian Intelligence 'Attacks' on US Election Software Vendors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Claims of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate's (GRU) reported "attacks" on a US election software vendor are untrue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"In addition to this statement, which is absolutely untrue, we did not see any other information, we did not hear any arguments in favor of the reliability of this information, and, accordingly, we resolutely deny the possibility that this could take place," Peskov told reporters.