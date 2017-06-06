Gazprom Not Admitted to Consider Opal Gas Pipeline Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Gazprom energy company has not been admitted to a European court as a third party in consideration of the Opal gas pipeline case, the deputy chairman of the Gazprom company's management committee said Tuesday.

"We have not been allowed as a party to consider this issue," Alexander Medvedev said at a briefing.

Gazprom and Bulgaria are discussing the development of a gas transmission network in the country, where existing infrastructure allows for the start of construction, according to Medvedev..

"The options for distributing the gas along the second branch of the Turkish Stream are diverse, including a northward direction in addition to a direction to Italy," Medvedev said. "We are discussing with Bulgarian counterparts development options of a Bulgarian gas transportation system."

The Russian company's senior executive said Bulgaria had "everything ready to start the construction of the South Stream," pointing out that Sofia, "apparently under pressure from outside, decided to block the construction of the South Stream and we officially closed this project."

"Although they say you cannot enter the same river twice, you can try the other way," Medvedev stressed.