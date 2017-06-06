Common Sense Wins: West Works With Russia on Counterterrorism Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Western countries maintain dialogue with Russia on the fight against terrorism at their own initiative despite the sanctions these states have imposed on Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian crisis, Alexander Venediktov, the aide to the Russian Security Council Secretary, said.

"Yes, the dialogue is maintained. Besides, it is initiated by our partners. They frequently ask us to share our developments in the particular spheres. First of all, it is mainly about the experience, which Russia accumulated in the spheres of international counterterrorism and security during large scale public events," Venediktov said in an interview with the Russian Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, which was published on Tuesday.

The Russian Security Council Secretary’s aide noted that Western nations frequently take part in international conferences on counterterrorism that held in Russia.

"As an example, at the recent meeting in Zavidovo [Russian region of Tver], Europe was represented by 15 countries. And I think it is quite demonstrative. This example clearly shows that sooner or later, the mutual interests start to prevail over current political situation," Venediktov underlined.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar WikiLeaks: Washington Was Aware of Qatar, Saudi Arabia Backing Terrorists

The latest high-level international security conference under the auspices of the Russian Security Council took place in the Zavidovo National Resort at the end of May. Delegations from 95 countries participated in the event.

In 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed the creation of an international coalition against terrorism in his address at the UN General Assembly. The Russian leader's idea was voiced against the background of the increasing number of terrorist attacks, particularly perpetrated by Daesh. After the deadly terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway on April 3, Moscow reiterated its call to international partners to support the initiative and form a united front to combat terrorism.

In 2014, following the reunification of Crimea with Russia and amid the crisis in Ukraine, the West imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the eastern Ukrainian conflict. Moscow has refuted the allegations and responded with an introduction of countermeasures.