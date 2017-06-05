Register
22:30 GMT +305 June 2017
    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017

    Russia's ITMO, University of Arizona to Launch Joint Arts, Science Program

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    World
    ITMO University in Saint Petersburg and the University of Arizona plan to launch a joint arts and science program, according to ITMO Vice Rector for International Relations Daria Kozlova.

    Kara-Winter 2015 Arctic expedition
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    US-Russia Cooperation in Arctic Focused on Environment, Science
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — ITMO University in Saint Petersburg, one of Russia’s leading higher education and research institutions, expects to launch a joint arts and science program with the University of Arizona next year, ITMO Vice Rector for International Relations Daria Kozlova told Sputnik.

    "We have been cooperating with University of Arizona for many years and taking small steps toward building a joint arts and science program," Kozlova said. "I think that we will launch it in 2018."

    ITMO University — a participant in Russia’s Academic Excellence Initiative Project 5-100 — specializes in information technology (IT), photonics, new materials and robotics.

    Project 5-100 seeks to improve Russian universities’ international competitiveness by promoting internationalization, teaching and studying in Russia, as well as enhancing the schools’ profiles and facilitating cooperation.

    Kozlova noted that collaborating with the University of Arizona is very important to ITMO University as the US school has an enviable reputation for providing a unique educational environment.

    Tatiana Day Ball hosted by the Russian embassy in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik/
    Russian Embassy in Washington to Host Third Annual Tatiana Day Ball
    "Our educational staff has been receiving training programs and professional development in English language training for teachers of technical subjects, guidance and counseling services to enhance communication in English between teachers and students of technical subjects in order to introduce some specific elements relevant to teaching in English in a technical environment," Kozlova explained.

    Such training may further increase "high-quality learning outcomes" as well as "reinforce international scope of our programs," she added.

    Kozlova explained that at ITMO, the joint program will be designed to provide students with a broad-based, interdisciplinary education in a wide range of fields.

    At the University of Arizona, the program will be established at the College of Optical Sciences, one of the world’s premier educational and research institutions in optics and photonics, she added.

    "This program will include not only photonics and arts, but also IT and other courses," Kozlova said.

    Due to its geographical location — in the city of Tucson, Arizona — the University of Arizona provides an engaging multicultural environment that recognizes and accepts diverse talents and cultures alike, she also stated.

    Kozlova pointed out that ITMO University has been successfully collaborating with a number of US institutions of higher learning.

    "Regarding science, particularly with respect to new materials, we cooperate with the University of California in Santa Barbara," she said. "We collaborate with the University of Rochester on terahertz. Besides scientific cooperation, we implement joint educational programs, and we have a research camp in photonics, student exchanges as well as joint publications."

    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Companies in Russia Regularly Confirm Determination to Stay - Embassy
    Moreover, ITMO collaborates with the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) in the area of entrepreneurship, which has resulted in creating joint initiatives and activities.

    "When we were developing, the environment for students to develop innovations, boost new business ideas, foster the entrepreneurial spirit and mindset at ITMO University, we were inspired by the entrepreneurial culture at UCLA," Kozlova said. "Now there is a number of activities, students exchange in social entrepreneurship is developing between the two countries, our students in startups, entrepreneurship and business management are taking part in a joint summer school, our teachers are training UCLA programming team."

    Kozlova spoke on the sidelines of the annual International Association of Educators — known by its original acronym NAFSA — conference and expo in Los Angeles, where the ITMO University delegation held a number of meetings with international partners, including from the United States, Finland, Holland, France, Germany, China and Taiwan.

    The vice rector that they envisaged master program, staff training and joint grant applications discussion with the University of Arizona.

    Russia's Deputy Minister of Education and Science Lyudmila Ogorodova, who headed the Russian delegation to the NAFSA conference and expo, told Sputnik in May the event is of great interest to Russian universities as it is a platform for dialogue, development of joint educational programs and student mobility between Russia and other countries.

    NAFSA is the world's largest nonprofit association dedicated to international education and exchange.

    Tags:
    University of Arizona, ITMO University in Saint Petersburg, Daria Kozlova, United States, Russia
