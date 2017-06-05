Register
    US Navy destroyer Mahan

    US, UK, France Sign Deal to Boost Anti-Submarine Coordination

    Naval leaders from the United Kingdom, France and the United States signed an agreement, June 1, designed to increase coordination for anti-submarine warfare activities of the three countries as they operate in the 5th Fleet area of operations, according to official statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States, United Kingdom and France have signed an agreement to boost defense coordination against enemy submarines in the Persian Gulf and other vital waterways, the US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement on Monday.

    "Naval leaders from the United Kingdom, France and the United States signed an agreement, June 1, designed to increase coordination for anti-submarine warfare activities of the three countries as they operate in the 5th Fleet area of operations," the statement said.

    The US Fifth Fleet operates in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse includes vital waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point through which over 20 percent of the world's oil supply passes.

    The naval agreement follows the signing of a similar deal on March 27 in London to boost inter-operability among the three navies.

    "This agreement expands upon the 2017 trilateral maritime talks between the leaders of our respective navies and codifies a practical framework on how we will operate in the 5th Fleet area of operations when it comes to coordinating anti-submarine warfare operations," US Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan said in the statement. "This agreement lays the groundwork for executing more operations together and enhancing cooperation in the undersea domain."

    The three navies regularly coordinate and take part in joint operations in the 5th Fleet area of operations. France has twice deployed its nuclear aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led campaign against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.

    submarines, France, United Kingdom, United States
