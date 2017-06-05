Russia Hopes Anti-Terror Efforts Unaffected by Qatar Diplomatic Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia hopes the diplomatic rift between the Gulf and North African countries and Qatar does not affect the resolve to combat terrorism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"As an active participant in the overall process of combating international terrorism, Russia hopes that this situation will not in any way affect the general spirit and determination in the fight against terrorism," Peskov told reporters.

Russia advocates in favor of a peaceful and stable Persian Gulf but cannot interfere in their domestic affairs, according to Dmitry Peskov.

"We cannot interfere in the internal affairs of other states, in this case the states of the Persian Gulf," Peskov stated.

"Russia undoubtedly values relations with the Persian Gulf region as a whole and separately with the countries of the Gulf," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman highlighted Moscow's active investment and trade cooperation with the regional countries.

"We are interested in maintaining these good relations, interested in ensuring that the Persian Gulf has a stable and peaceful atmosphere within which the existing differences are resolved," Peskov said.

He spoke on the day when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, alongside Libya, Yemen and the Maldives, have announced they were cutting ties with Qatar.