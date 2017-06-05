SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Crimea would benefit from US President Donald Trump recognizing it as a part of Russia, but the region is developing none the less, Russian lawmaker Natalia Poklonskaya told Sputnik.

"His recognition would be nice, but we are developing without it, too. We live in our country. Everything has its own time. They will recognize [Crimea as part of Russia]," Poklonskaya said.

Poklonskaya, who is one of the lawmakers representing Crimea in Russia's Federal Assembly, added that the time has not yet come for Trump to fulfill his election promise to consider the issue of recognizing Crimea as a Russian region, as "he is dealing with his own problems" in the United States.

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 following a referendum, in which over 90 percent of the region’s residents voted in favor of the decision. The results of the referendum have not been recognized by Ukraine, the European Union or the United States.