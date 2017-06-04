Russia Calling for Creating Broad International Coalition Against Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has always been ready to cooperate with the United Kingdom and the West in countering terrorism in the regions of its origin and in the targeted countries, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian upper house of parliament's foreign affairs committee said Sunday.

"Russia has been ready from the beginning and maintains its readiness to cooperate with the United Kingdom and the West against this common threat. There, where it comes from, and here in our countries. How many tragedies should take place until our potential allies in countering terrorism change their minds? Or rather world perception?," Kosachev said on Facebook.

© REUTERS/ Hannah McKay London Bridge and Borough Market Terror Attack: What is Known So Far

The lawmaker expressed his condolences to the victims of the deadly incident in London.

On Saturday, at 10:08 p.m. local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least six people were killed and 48 more injured.

The lawmaker's words echoed Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin's call for creating a broad anti-terrorist coalition that could rally different forces on the basis of common values.

"A comprehensive program of action to combat international terrorism was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the UN General Assembly summit in September 2015. [Its essence lies] in creating a broad international anti-terrorist coalition that could rally different forces on the basis of common values and international law, guided by the principles of the UN Charter," he said speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue Asia Security Summit in Singapore.