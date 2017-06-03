Register
12:53 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Food cans are often lined with a substance that contains BPA. Experts advise to avoid canned food that is packed in oil.

    Brandy and Vegemite: The World's 5 Most Unusual Combat Rations

    © Roadsidepictures
    World
    Get short URL
    0 8210

    Keeping soldiers well fed and healthy when out in the field is a major priority for all armies everywhere, including in Russia, where combat rations offer a perfect combination of energy content, endurance, variety and taste.

    Foreign armies go much the same route, but, like they say, different cultures, different food. Indeed, what a Pakistani soldier will happily munch on, his Japanese college will hardly look at, and the other way round.

    K-rations on display during Draftee Day at a Russian Interior Ministry Troops unit in Yekaterinburg
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Combat Cuisine: Army Rations Around the World (VIDEO)
    Well, some countries may have it better than others, but at the end of the day, most armies around the world are eating out of pouches and cans.

    Sputnik has drawn up the list of the five most exotic combat food rations from around the world.

    Australia

    What makes the Australian CR1M (Combat ration one man) so special is that each soldier fills out a form listing exactly what he would like to eat when out in the field.

    The choice is really wide: beef barbeque, chicken, tuna with stewed tomatoes and basil, meatballs, spaghetti with hot sauce, chicken puree, fruit syrup, cheddar cheese, raspberry, chocolate candies, chocolate drink, sweet biscuit and many other palate-tickling treats.

    The CR1M’s main specialty, however, is Vegemite — a thick, black Australian food spread made from leftover brewers' yeast extract with various vegetable and spice additives. Vegemite is a must addition to every Australian combat ration pack no matter if its owner likes it or not.

    France

    France uses a ration called the “Ration de Combat Individuelle Rechauffable” (Combat Ration Individual Reheatable), or RCIR.  The selection of food available to each soldier is sure to make everyone salivate.

    Each RCIR meal box contains  ready-cooked assorted meats, Creole pork, cream pudding, duck ravioli, meat chili, rabbit casserole, salmon paste, ham with beans and other delicacies which are all canned and can be easily prepared on a disposable folding stove.

    Singapore

    Despite its reputation of one of the most affluent countries in Asia and the Pacific, the offerings in Singapore’s combat ration pack  are pretty sparse.

    They come in three menus: Type M (for Muslims), Type N (for non-Muslims) and Type V (for vegans). The standard Muslim ration consists of soy milk, chicken noodles and red-bean dessert of red beans.

    Non-Muslims enjoy beef or ground meat noodles. Vegetarians are offered vegetable ragout. Each ration also includes hard biscuits, powdered juice and vitamins.

    Italy

    The Italian Army’s combat ration is a no-frills affair consisting of pasta and bean soup, beef dumplings, mackerel in olive oil, canned sausages, fruit salad, fruit jelly, sweet and salted crackers, chocolate, salt, vitamin pills, instant coffee, sugar and condensed milk.

    A man watches a TV news program reporting that People's Armed Forces Minister Hyon Yong Chol was killed by anti-aircraft gunfire, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 13, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man
    North Korean Repressions Continue Amid Low Army Rations - Reports
    Not really mind-blowing, but Italian soldiers enjoy an exclusive privilege of a shot of 50 grams of alcohol, mainly brandy, when on the ground or in combat situations.

    Japan

    Contrary to expectations, sushi is not to be found in Japanese soldiers’ combat ration packs. Moreover, their Type I and Type II menus are even less mouth-watering than in Singapore.

    Each pack is intended to feed one soldier three times for 24 hours and consists of two main meals which normally start with 200 grams of rice, which comes in a multitude of forms (straight, with red beans, vegetables, meat, green beans etc.).

    The second course normally consists of canned tuna and salmon, hamburgers, spiced chicken and mackerel in tomato sauce.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Combat Cuisine: Army Rations Around the World (VIDEO)
    North Korean Repressions Continue Amid Low Army Rations - Reports
    Tags:
    tuna salads, rice, stewed beef, combat rations, world armies, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok