US Hopes to Hold Nonproliferation Talks With Russia ‘Soon’ - Pres. Assistant

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is working to determine time and format for a talk with Russia on nonproliferation, but hopes the meeting will take place soon, US Special Assistant to President on Nonproliferation Christopher Ford told Sputnik on Friday.

“We are trying to figure out when, what the mode is for that engagement. But we hope it will be happening soon, we will have to see,” Ford said when asked whether there are any scheduled meetings on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and other issues.

The INF treaty was negotiated and signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987. Under the treaty — which Russia is a party to as Soviet successor state. Both countries agreed to give up and no longer develop land-based missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.