21:45 GMT +302 June 2017
    Terrorism, Conflicts Cost Over $14 Trillion to Global Economy

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    According to the latest estimation by the Global Peace Index that annually analyzes the costs of security of living in countries and regions, worldwide terrorism is at an all-time high.

    Chinese students hold a puppet depicting a dragon and wave their national flags
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    New Silk Road: Sustainable Global Economic Growth a Remedy for Terrorism?
    The newly revealed report says that the constantly growing level of terrorism is one of the main problems of the contemporary world.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the report with Marla Mossman, a member of the Peace Alliance Leadership Council.

    Commenting on possible reasons behind the growth of terrorism and its possible connection with the European migration policy, Mossman said:

    "We actually don't believe that the migration is actually the cause of terrorism. We really believe that people are moving because of the wars and we have to explore the roots and the reasons why, and look at terrorism and war itself."

    Terrorism and conflicts in the Middle East and Northern Africa already cost the global economy more than $14 trillion last year.

    Mossman believes that the measurements of the Global Peace Index could be useful for governments.

    "I, sort of, look at them as the measurements of the health of the nation. So we really can take the temperature of the world: are we healthy? Do we have a fever?" she said, adding that governments can adopt corresponding policies to change the situation and address the problem.

    Answering the question of what measures could be taken to reduce the violence in the US, the expert stated:

    "Well, we've just gone through political campaigns of electing our president. Political campaigns, the rhetoric can be highly heightened, activating emotions, people take sides….We believe that's the factor, specifically this year, in the index. In our country, we encourage a robust political debate. But, of course, it's a challenge to make sure that we keep people safe and that's why we have the policies of peace alliance and new tools to [ensure safety]," she concluded.

