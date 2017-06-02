UN GA Elects Poland as Non-Permanent Members of Security Council - President

© AFP 2017/ ABDULLAH DOMA UN Security Council Urges Restraint Amid Latest Spike of Violence in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Poland, Peru and Kuwait are among new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council elected for a two-year term on Friday, General Assembly president Peter Thomson announced.

"Having obtained the required two-thirds of majority and the largest number of votes, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru, and Poland are elected members of the Security Council for a two-year term beginning on 1st Januray2018," Thomson said.

Italy, which is currently a non-permanent member of the Council, agreed to split the 2017-2018 term with the Netherlands. Thus, the Netherlands was also elected this year as a representative of the Western European group.

The newly elected members will assume their responsibility on January 1, 2018 and will serve through to December 31, 2019.

The Security Council is composed of five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which all have a right to impose veto.

There are also ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly, each year five new members are elected. Currently these members are Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine, and Uruguay.