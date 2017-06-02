Register
    President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechervan Barzani, left, meet at the ExpoForum exhibition center on the sidelines of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

    Kremlin Reveals Did Putin, Iraqi Kurdistan PM Discuss Arms Supplies

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Russia's oil company Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a series of agreements on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Vladimir Putin meets with Milorad Dodik
    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Putin Met With Republika Srpska, Iraq's Kurdistan Leaders at SPIEF 2017
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia's oil company Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan signed a series of agreements with a 20-year timeframe on the cooperation on exploration and production of hydrocarbons, which will be a strategic investment for Rosneft, the company's Press Secretary Mikhail Leontyev told the RT broadcaster on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Rosneft officially announced earlier in the day that the agreements were signed at the forum.

    "[Under this deal] we get access to a large oil pipeline from Kurdistan to Turkey. This is a long-term contract for 20 years," Leontyev was quoted as saying.

    The press secretary reportedly said that the parties signed a number of binding agreements on production, trading, logistics, infrastructure development, five production-sharing agreements.

    "This is a strategic investment. Kurdistan is one of the most actively developing regions… I think this is the largest deal that has been signed now at [SPIEF]," Leontyev said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

    Iraqi Kurdish youths wave a national flag as they stand above a giant flag of Kurdistan during celebrations of Flag Day on December 17, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    This is When Iraqi Kurdistan Will Hold Independence Referendum
    The press secretary noted that the potential oil reserves in the region were estimated to be about 45 billion barrels, while gas reserves might reach 5.7 trillion cubic meters.

    Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss with Prime Minister of the Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani military issues or arms supplies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    "No, this was not discussed at all," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), when asked whether military issues were discussed, adding that the sides discussed oil and other types of cooperation.

    SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (152)

    Tags:
    arms supplies, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Rosneft, RT, Iraqi Kurdistan, Russia
