Register
20:15 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Day two

    Putin Calls on US Media to Stop Meddling in Russian Internal Affairs

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (152)
    112941

    Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Friday the US media to stop interfering into internal politics of Russia, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin
    Putin Urges US Business to Help Restore Dialogue With Russia, Help Trump
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Since the beginning of the United States' most recent presidential race, US media have speculated about then-Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign team's alleged ties to Russia and claimed that Russia might have influenced the results of the election.

    "Speaking about interference — have a look at actions of your colleagues… It is a systematic, longstanding, outrageous, totally inconsiderate interference in our domestic politics, even at the level of foreign ministries. Wrap it up," Putin said in response to NBC News Anchor Megyn Kelly, the plenary session's moderator, who made a statement on Russian alleged interference in US presidential election.

    In January, the US intelligence community presented a report on Russian activities, expressing, with a high degree of confidence, that Russia's goal was to influence the election so that Trump would win. In March, then FBI Director James Comey said that the investigation into the the alleged links between Trump's team and the Kremlin had begun in July 2016.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency
    Investment Growth Into Russian Economy Exceeds GDP Growth - Putin at SPIEF 2017
    Speculations about Russian interference have already led to the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was accused of having ties with Russia after it was revealed that he had misled senior Trump administration officials about the extent of his conversations with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

    In May, Trump fired Comey over the poor handling of the investigation into the Hillary Clinton private server and email scandal. However, many believe that the decision is connected with the Russian probe, as Comey reportedly was seeking funding to extend the bureau’s inquiry.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (152)

    Related:

    Russia's Ruling Party Believes US Media Interferes in Country's Domestic Policy
    US-Russia Relations Worse Than in Cold War Due to Mass Media - Reagan's Adviser
    Putin’s Spokesman Warns US Media ‘Hysteria’ Hurts US-Russia Ties
    Russia Vows Response if US Media Attempts to Limit RT's Broadcasting
    Tags:
    interference, media, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok