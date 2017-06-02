Putin Calls on US Media to Stop Meddling in Russian Internal Affairs

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin Putin Urges US Business to Help Restore Dialogue With Russia, Help Trump

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Since the beginning of the United States' most recent presidential race, US media have speculated about then-Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign team's alleged ties to Russia and claimed that Russia might have influenced the results of the election.

"Speaking about interference — have a look at actions of your colleagues… It is a systematic, longstanding, outrageous, totally inconsiderate interference in our domestic politics, even at the level of foreign ministries. Wrap it up," Putin said in response to NBC News Anchor Megyn Kelly, the plenary session's moderator, who made a statement on Russian alleged interference in US presidential election.

In January, the US intelligence community presented a report on Russian activities, expressing, with a high degree of confidence, that Russia's goal was to influence the election so that Trump would win. In March, then FBI Director James Comey said that the investigation into the the alleged links between Trump's team and the Kremlin had begun in July 2016.

Speculations about Russian interference have already led to the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was accused of having ties with Russia after it was revealed that he had misled senior Trump administration officials about the extent of his conversations with Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

In May, Trump fired Comey over the poor handling of the investigation into the Hillary Clinton private server and email scandal. However, many believe that the decision is connected with the Russian probe, as Comey reportedly was seeking funding to extend the bureau’s inquiry.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert the US public’s attention from revealed instances corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is an official media partner of the forum.