MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union and China are stepping up their cooperation on climate change, European Council President Donald Tusk said Friday.

"Today we are stepping up our cooperation on climate change with China, which means that today China and Europe have demonstrated solidarity with future generations and responsibility for the whole planet," Tusk said at the EU-China summit.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Agreement on the climate change.