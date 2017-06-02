Register
17:13 GMT +302 June 2017
    President Vladimir Putin attends 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Day two

    Putin Comments on Trump's Move on US Exit From Paris Climate Accord

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (138)
    The obligations of the United States within the framework of the Paris climate agreement could be changed instead of Washington withdrawing from the accord, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal. At the same time, the US leader expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under the terms that would be "fair to the United States."

    "I think that it was not necessary to withdraw from the Paris deal, because of their framework nature. What steps could have been taken instead of the withdrawal? It was possible to change the obligations of the United States under these Paris agreements," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    The Russian president added that he had not seen Trump's statement yet, but was aware of the US leader's intention to revise the agreement or reach a new one.

    "[Trump] does not reject the need to work on the problem. I think that there is no need to make a fuss over the issue, but to establish conditions for joint work," Putin added.

    Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he did not consider necessary to judge US President Donald Trump for withdrawing the country from the Paris climate change agreement.

    ‘I would not judge president trump because [former] president [Barack] Obama made the corresponding decision, maybe the current president thinks it was not fully thought out? Maybe he thinks there are no necessary resources? All of this should be considered carefully," Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Sputnik is an official media partner of SPIEF.Sputnik is an official media partner of SPIEF.

