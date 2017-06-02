Russia, Iran Should Step Up Cooperation in Media Sphere - IRNA Director General

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Rossiya Segodnya, IRNA Sign Cooperation Agreement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking about the "fake news" problem, Khoddadi pointed out that such a phenomenon emerged due to media policies, as many outlets and broadcasters sought "to benefit and misuse the information against the people."

"The media of both countries, Iran and Russia, has to be closer than before," Khoddadi said.

"The main problem at the moment is the source of media. Unfortunately, some international media misuse the information," the IRNA director general added.

The Iranian news agency head said he considered Iranian, Russian and Syrian media outlets to be credible sources of information. Moscow and Tehran should work together more closely in various spheres to deepen mutual understanding, Khoddadi noted.