OPEC Members Resolute in Implementing Paris Climate Deal - Secretary General

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states are full of resolve to continue complying with the Paris climate deal despite the United States' withdrawal, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said Friday.

"We are determined to proceed with our obligations based on the core principles of common but differentiated responsibilities," Barkindo said at a St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) panel discussion.

Barkindo underscored that five OPEC members have ratified the Paris Agreement.

