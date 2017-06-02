Register
12:40 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.

    US to Lose to China by Exiting Paris Climate Deal - Ex-UN Adviser

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    World
    Get short URL
    0 8814

    The United States will lose to China in the sphere of new technologies and, thus, business and global leadership by exiting the Paris Agreement on climate change, a former principal adviser on climate change to UN Secretary-General told Sputnik.

    Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Why US Pullout From Paris Climate Deal is 'Not a Big Deal in Legal Terms'
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal. At the same time, the US leader expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be "fair to the United States."

    "He [Trump] pledged it during the campaign, so he did what he pledged. But I think it will be the United States who will be losing from this decision. Because Elon Musk from Tesla will leave. There will be no more progress. Who will be replacing the vacuum in the leadership over development of technological innovation? Japan, Germany and surprisingly it will be China. China is already exporting electric buses to the United Kingdom, much cheaper than Germany for example, so that nobody can compete," Rae Kwon Chung, who is also a 2007 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    "China will be enjoying the space left by the United States. The EU and China already signed yesterday to work together for climate change. So the rest of the world is uniting to push for climate action, while the United States is left behind," Chung added.

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center in New York, Thursday, April 6, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer
    Clinton Calls Trump's Decision to Pull Out of Climate Deal 'Historic Mistake'
    Tesla's founder Musk pledged to leave Trump's advisory council after the announcement of the US withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

    "Trump says he is doing it for people of a peaceful world. But he is not. It is actually going back to the old days. You have to move forward to develop new industrial competitiveness, rather than relying on the old competitiveness. He is a businessman, but what kind of business is this? The United States is going to lose global leadership in terms of both political and also business leadership," the former UN chief's adviser said.

    The Paris climate agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015. It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions. Washington's participation in the deal, has been crucially important for the accord, as the United States, along with China, are the largest producers of carbon emissions in the world.

    Related:

    Theresa May Expresses to Trump Disappointment About US Pullout from Climate Deal
    German, French Leaders to ‘Take Initiative‘ on Paris Climate Deal
    UN Disappointed by Trump’s Decision to Withdraw US From Paris Climate Deal
    Tags:
    UN climate deal, United Nations, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok