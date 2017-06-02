WikiLeaks Releases New Batch of CIA Documents on Hacking Tools

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Criminal Case Against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange in Details

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The WikiLeaks whistleblowing website released yet another batch of CIA classified documents from the so-called Vault 7 project, which has become the 10th publication of the agency's files dedicated to the hacking tools reportedly used by the intelligence service.

"Today, June 1st 2017, WikiLeaks publishes documents from the "Pandemic" project of the CIA, a persistent implant for Microsoft Windows machines that share files (programs) with remote users in a local network," WikiLeaks said in a Thursday press release.

The Pandemic tool is used to replace files on a computer with their trojaned versions if the targeted computer downloads information within a local network from the infected one, the press release added.

WikiLeaks began releasing the documents of the Vault 7 on March 7, with the first full part comprising 8,761 documents. The previous release took place on May 19 and was dedicated to the "Athena" spyware.