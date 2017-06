MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Espionage undermines national security as such an activity has negative impact on trust between the states, the Russian president added.

"Our intelligence services always conform to the law. That’s the first thing. And secondly, trying to spy on your allies if you really consider them allies and not vassals is just indecent," Putin said in an interview partially released by the Newsweek media outlet on Thursday.

The four-part Putin's interview is expected to be aired by the US Showtime TV channel on June 12-15.