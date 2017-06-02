Register
00:35 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Sahara Desert

    Dozens of Europe-Bound Migrants Die in Sahara Desert After Becoming Stranded

    © AFP 2017/ HOCINE ZAOURA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 1110

    At least 44 African migrants died of thirst and fatigue en route to Libya after their bus broke down in the middle of the desert of northern Niger on Sunday.

    According to local officials, the victims included three babies, two children and 17 women. Six survivors who managed to walk to the remote village of Ashougour are currently being treated at the Dirkou migrant center.

    In this Aug. 23, 2015 picture provided by the German Navy pregnant Somali refugee, Rahma Abukar Ali center, sits in a boat of the German Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, near Italy
    © AP Photo/ T.Petersen
    Refugee Agencies Demand Greater Action From EU Over Mediterranean Migrants
    The Red Cross has dispatched a team to the site to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.

    Most of the dead migrants were reportedly from Ghana and Nigeria. The journey from Niger to Libya has become a major route for West African migrants making their way towards Europe. From the Libyan coast, increasing numbers of migrants each year attempt a dangerous crossing across the Mediterranean to Italy.

    Only last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 335,000 migrants heading northwards out of Niger. By mid-April this year, Italy had registered nearly 42,500 migrants coming by sea, 97 percent of them arriving from Libya.

    "Since the end of 2016 there's been more controls against the trafficking of people, but there's a trend showing people are willing to take even more risks now," said International Committee of the Red Cross spokeswoman Aurelie Lachant.

    Crossing the Sahara desert remains one the most perilous parts of the trip. Earlier in May, soldiers on patrol in northern Niger rescued around 40 migrants from various West African countries who had been abandoned in the desert by people-smugglers they had paid to get to Libya.

    Related:

    15 Soldiers Killed, Over Dozen Injured in Western Niger Attack
    France Receives American Reaper Drones, Immediately Deploys Them to Niger
    Niger's National Guard Repels Attack on High-Security Prison
    Tags:
    migrants, Sahara, Europe, Niger
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok