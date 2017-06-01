Register
20:03 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the Escudo Soberano 2015 (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure

    Venezuela's Deals With Russia to Remain in Place - Foreign Trade Minister

    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello TPX
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (86)
    0 9420

    All Russian-Venezuelan agreements in the defense industry and energy sectors will continue be implemented, Venezuelan Minister told Sputnik Thursday.

    Moscow, Russia. News conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov evaluating the 2016 performance of Russian diplomacy.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia Supports Venezuela's Government Course, Opposes Destabilization
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — All past Russian-Venezuelan agreements in the defense industry and energy sectors will continue be implemented, Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Trade and International Investment Jesus Faria Tortosa told Sputnik Thursday.

    "We have established strong relations in the energy sector and in defense industry cooperation. I can assure you that these agreements which had already been reached will develop in the same pace… This is the decision taken by comandante Hugo Chavez, who considered Russia an ally and a big friend of Venezuela. This policy is continued by President Nicolas Maduro," Faria Tortosa said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    The minister further added that Venezuela would continue strengthening and developing economic ties with Russia despite opposition efforts at isolating Venezuela economically.

    "In some sense, the actions of the opposition made us closer and improved our relations. But even before the attack from the side of the opposition and the external forces took place, Russia had taken a very strong position, aimed at establishing peace and nothing can deprive us of these relations," the minister stressed.

    People wave Venezuelan flags during a parade marking 200 years of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday July 5, 2011.
    © AP Photo/
    Russia Calling for Dialogue in Venezuela, Not Interfering in Internal Affairs
    According to the minister, the opposition's main goal in the parliament is slowing down economic development and making the country less attractive for the foreign investment.

    "We are now making our best to get rid of this aggression," Faria Tortosa stressed, further characterizing Russia as a loyal ally which supports peace and development of Venezuela.

    Venezuela has been facing anti-government protests amid an economic crisis in the country. The recent wave of protests was caused by the decision of the Supreme Court to take on functions of the country's parliament controlled by opposition in early April. Dozens of people have been killed as a result of the turmoil in the country.

    SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussions of crucial economic issues. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (86)

    Related:

    US Moves in Venezuela Expose Washington’s Hypocrisy on Russia
    Russia Supports Venezuela's Government Course, Opposes Destabilization
    Russia Calling for Dialogue in Venezuela, Not Interfering in Internal Affairs
    Russia to Supply Venezuela With Software, Be Leading Wheat Supplier - Deputy PM
    Tags:
    agreements, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok