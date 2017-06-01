Explosion Hits Public Market in Saudi Arabia's Qatif, Casualties Reported

Car bomb explosion in the #Shia majority #Qatif, #SaudiArabia. Reports of casualties.— Mohammad Al-Kassim (@alkassimm) June 1, 2017
A huge explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia's Shiite city of Qatif, media reports citing witnesses.
An explosion in Mayyas in al-#Qatif, #Saudi Arabia. Some sources state that explosion was caused by a VBIED. pic.twitter.com/SOEs4zgP17— 🇮🇱دودول طلا👨🏻💻 (@lievan_tem) June 1, 2017
Some media report that a car bomb was a cause of the explosion. Locals claim it was a suicide bomber attack.
Update: Car bomb is reported to be source of explosion in Qatif, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/axIJD1Xdvi— Warrior Reports (@WarriorReports) June 1, 2017
At least two people were killed.
More video: Explosion near mosque in #Qatif, East #SaudiArabia; locals claim it's a suicide bomber attack#السعودية #القطيف @kleitm pic.twitter.com/7p41l7h87q— Global News (@GlobalZarfati) June 1, 2017
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)