Explosion Hits Public Market in Saudi Arabia's Qatif, Casualties Reported

​A huge explosion was heard in Saudi Arabia's Shiite city of Qatif, media reports citing witnesses.

An explosion in Mayyas in al-#Qatif, #Saudi Arabia. Some sources state that explosion was caused by a VBIED. pic.twitter.com/SOEs4zgP17 — 🇮🇱دودول طلا👨🏻‍💻 (@lievan_tem) June 1, 2017

Some media report that a car bomb was a cause of the explosion. Locals claim it was a suicide bomber attack.

Update: Car bomb is reported to be source of explosion in Qatif, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/axIJD1Xdvi — Warrior Reports (@WarriorReports) June 1, 2017

​At least two people were killed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW