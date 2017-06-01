Register
18:33 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Climate change

    EU, China Cooperate on Full Implementation of Paris Climate Deal - EU Commission

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3120

    Brussels and Beijing are closely cooperating to reach the full implementation of the Paris Agreement aimed to combat climate change, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with the Xinhua news agency Thursday.

    U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    UN Chief Calls on Int'l Community to Ratify Climate Change Deal ASAP
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to Juncker, the European Union and China are working hand-in-hand toward fighting climate change.

    "We have supported China all the way as it prepares to launch the world's biggest emissions trading scheme. And our clean energy partnership will ensure that the energy transition is here to stay," Juncker said in an interview ahead of the Chinese-EU summit held on Thursday and Friday.

    Earlier on Thursday, media reported, citing Miguel Arias Canete, EU Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, that the sides planned to reveal at the summit their joint declaration, calling on all the Paris climate deal parties to uphold the agreement as well as to show the "highest political commitment" to doing so themselves.

    Apart from this, according to other reports earlier in the day, China's Premier Li Keqiang said that Beijing "in recent years has stayed true to its commitment" on the Paris agreement.

    Barry Aliman, 24 years old, bicycles with her baby to fetch water for her family, Sorobouly village near Boromo, Burkina Faso.
    © Flickr/ CIFOR
    'Historic' Paris Climate Change Deal 'Failing' Poor Countries
    The issue of complying to the deal aimed at combating climate change has been widely discussed after Saturday, when the leaders of the G7 countries said in a communique of the summit held on the Italian island of Sicily, that the United States had not joined the consensus on the issue reached within the framework of the Paris accord, as the country had still been reviewing its policies on the matter.

    US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed readiness to withdraw from the deal during his presidential election campaign, wrote on Twitter that he would announce his decision on participation in the international agreement, at 3 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Thursday.

    The Paris climate deal, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and championed by former US President Barack Obama, was signed in 2015 by 194 countries and ratified by 143. The agreement aims at keeping the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To this end, all the signatory states agreed to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions.

    Related:

    Germany China's Most Important Partner Within EU – Chinese Premier
    EU, China, India to Take Lead on Climate if Trump Leaves Paris Agreement
    China, EU to Boost Cooperation on Aviation Security Oversight
    Tags:
    climate change deal, summit, G7 Summit, European Commission, Donald Trump, Li Keqiang, Jean-Claude Junker, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok