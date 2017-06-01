Register
17:02 GMT +301 June 2017
    A North Korean woman is reflected in a rain puddle as she walks past the country's national flag along the Kim Il Sung Square on Sunday, July 21, 2013, downtown Pyongyang, North Korea

    US, N Korea May Hold Unofficial Talks on Bilateral Relations by End of Week

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    The United States and North Korea are discussing the possibility of carrying out an unofficial bilateral meeting in northern Europe by the end of this week, Japanese media reported Thursday.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to TBS broadcaster, the meeting may be carried out in a similar format to the one held in the Norwegian capital of Oslo back in March. This time around, representatives from North Korea and a US research foundation may will gather in a yet unknown northern European country, the same reports suggested.

    The liberation of US national captured by Pyongyang and current state of the bilateral relations may be discussed at the meeting, the outlet added.

    The recent informal meeting between the United States and North Korea in the so-called Track 2 format took place in March. Two months later, North Korea expressed its readiness to hold direct, official talks with the United States. US President Donald Trump also said he would be "honored" to conduct a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

    Relations between Washington and Pyongyang are currently tense due, in large part, by the latter's nuclear and ballistic missile tests. The most recent ballistic missile launch was conducted by the North Korea on Monday. During the test, the projectile reportedly flew some 280 miles before falling into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

