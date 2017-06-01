Oil Output Cut Deal Promotes Price Stabilization - Russian Minsiter

© REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo OPEC Cuts Extension Encourages Oil Bulls Amid Asian Supply-Side Concerns

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – The agreement of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel crude producers to cut down oil production enabled the stabilization of oil prices and the state of the Russian economy, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The agreement with OPEC is working because the stocks of crude oil which have risen greatly in recent years are depleting rather quickly. Therefore, the market is being maintained in a more or less stable condition, and this oil stability is helping to have stability in the Russian economy," Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The OPEC agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which joined the deal by promising to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Russia pledged to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The OPEC has already implemented its commitment while non-cartel countries have implemented over half of the agreed upon cuts.