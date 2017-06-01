Register
06:26 GMT +301 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal

    Muslim Woman Overcomes Stigma to Pursue Passion for Mountaineering

    © AP Photo/ Tashi Sherpa, File
    World
    Get short URL
    0 3910

    Maizi is virtually a household name in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region after becoming the only woman from the region to have successfully scaled Mount Qomolangma, more commonly known in the West as Mount Everest.

    Officially named Ma Liyamu, a Muslim from Jichang Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang, Maizi started doing outdoor sports in 1996. 

    "I had concealed my career from my other family members except my father until the media widely reported me in 2015," Maizi told the Global Times via WeChat on Wednesday. Women from the Muslim community are usually under pressure not to engage in what are perceived as activities suitable only for men.

    In 2015, she was severely injured in an avalanche at her base camp in Nepal as she was preparing to climb Everest. But after recovering, she geared up again and successfully reached the top of Everest last May.

    "After failing to persuade me to quit, they started to accept and chant scriptures to pray for my safety whenever I returned home," she said.

    From being an amateur climber, and later a coordinator for a mountaineering firm, to running a high mountain trekking agency, the 47-year-old woman has been persistent in her efforts despite suffering obstruction and insult in this male-dominated industry.    

    Tough start

    Maizi became an assistant of Yang Chunfeng, known as the pioneer of Chinese folk mountaineering in 2009. Mainly in charge of logistic support services, she assisted Yang, also from Xinjiang, in scaling 11 of the 14 mountains in the world that are taller than 8,000 meters, including Everest.

    The site where a 700m long avalanche left 4 people dead is pictured in the area of the Jochgrubkopf peak in Tyrol, Austria on March 16, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ZEITUNGSFOTO.AT / APA
    Left on Ice: Woman Stranded on Canadian Mountain Won’t Be Rescued for Days
    In June 2013, Yang was killed in a terrorist attack that claimed 10 lives at the base camp for the 8,125-meter Nanga Parbat peak in Pakistan, the ninth highest in the world.

    After helping with the funeral and recovering from her grief, she chose to take the initiative. She organized the building of a memorial hall that housed Yang's remains. Later that year, she set up a trekking company and founded the first China Women's Everest Team the next year. "That was also Yang's wish," Maizi said.

    As the world's third registered women's Everest expedition team, the five members — Maizi and four other climbers from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sichuan and Yunnan — have received nationwide attention.

    "Most climbers are men. Many of them, especially Chinese, think that women should just dress up nicely and stay at home," said Maizi.

    Unfortunately, however, the team's attempts to reach the top of Everest failed in both 2014 and 2015 due to natural disasters. On April 25, 2015, a strong earthquake struck Nepal and the ensuing avalanche destroyed the Everest base camp. Two Sherpas, a photographer and a male climber in Maizi's team died. Maizi suffered four broken ribs and a bleeding spleen.

    Starting over

    Rescue Pup Slides Down Lake Tahoe Mountain
    © Youtube/kelat
    Forget the Sled! Rescue Pup Slides Down Lake Tahoe Mountain
    The loss of her team members was a devastating blow to Maizi. "But since I took up this profession, I have been prepared for it. This did not frighten me into giving up, but instead made me stronger," she said. "It's usual to see helicopters carrying the wounded or dead bodies passing over the base camp while the climbers below gear up for their ascent."

    Eventually, the women's team disbanded for various reasons. Some left because of financial difficulties. Some persisted and conquered the peak in other ways.

    Rumors surrounding her grew, including one that she was an "unlucky" woman who would bring bad luck or death to the people around her. Earlier, there were accusations that she was Yang's lover and tried to make a fortune from his remains.

    "The rumors have frightened away many clients and made the company's difficulties worse," Maizi said. In 2014, she registered an agency in Nepal to serve the growing number of climbers from China. The team suffered great losses in 2014 and 2015.

    Maizi didn't give up. On May 19, 2016, she reached the peak of Lhotse, the world's 4th highest mountain, and the peak of Everest the next day.

    ​This week, a team of four Chinese clients led by sherpas from her agency based in Katmandu descended to the base camp after their successful Everest summit. The team included Tsang Yin-hung, a teacher from Hong Kong, who was a member of the China Women's Everest Team.

    "The difficulties Maizi has met with are beyond my imagination. But she always tackled them so easily. Her attitude towards mountaineering and life is worth learning," Tsang told Xinjiang TV last summer.

    New direction

    Mount Dhaulagiri
    © Wikipedia
    Rocky Road: Indian Climber Dies Descending Nepal Mount
    Despite setbacks, Maizi said she would organize an all-Chinese female Everest team again next year or later. "I will try to arrange some sponsors. Mountaineering needs logistic and financial support," she said.

    But she also has another wish to fulfill. Inspired by Elizabeth Hawley, the 93-year-old American former journalist who has chronicled the Himalayan expeditions for more than 50 years, and mountaineering museums set up by individuals in other countries, she decided to set up one for China. The Tibet Mountaineering School built an Everest climbing museum in Lhasa in 2008, which mainly stores collections of the objects used by government-led expeditions. 

    "Chinese folk mountaineers also need to be recorded and remembered. Besides, the pioneers have accumulated many skills and a great deal of experience. It's necessary to collect it and pass it on to others," Maizi said.

    In March, she initiated a project to build China's first Folk Mountaineering History Museum. Many climbers donated money and objects. The museum, located in Urumqi county in Xinjiang, is near completion. 

    ​Maizi has realized most of her dreams, but still feels guilty about her passion. Each year she has only a short time to be with her father and visually impaired mother. "They shoulder great pressure. I feel great guilt about them," she lamented. "I know the risks [of mountaineering]. That's why I now choose to be single and not have children."  

    This article was first published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    Risk of Deadly Traffic Jams on Mount Everest Grows Along with Number of Climbers
    Everest Avalanche: Indian Missing, American Dead
    Sh*t Mountain No More: Tibet Launches Massive Everest Cleanup Campaign
    Tags:
    climbers, mountain, Muslim, everest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok