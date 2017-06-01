Didn't See That Coming: Philippines’ Duterte, Chelsea Clinton Battle on Twitter

After Clinton strongly criticized the Philippine president for stating that he would take responsibility for each of his soldiers to rape up to three women apiece in the city of Marawi, now under martial law, Duterte compared her to a whore, and stated, "when your father, the president of the United States, was f***ing Lewinsky and the girls in the White House, how did you feel?"

Duterte, now globally condemned for his support and encouragement of widespread extrajudicial killings in the country and the application of a bounty on any and all corpses, declared martial law in all of Mindanao, inhabited by some 20 million people, as local extremist groups unite behind Daesh.

Clinton reiterated her stance, doubling-down in a second post: "Duterte is a murderous thug with no regard for human rights. It's important to keep pointing that out and that rape is never a joke."

Duterte claimed that his widely criticized comments were intended as sarcasm.