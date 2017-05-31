US-Russia Deconfliction Channel Active Ahead of Strikes Near Palmyra - Pentagon

The strikes targeted militant hideouts east of Palmyra that housed heavy equipment and fighters transferred from Daesh's stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria.
‘The deconfliction line was active ahead of the strike, and there was no danger to American forces," Rankine-Galloway said on Wednesday.
Russia said it notified the US, Turkey and Israel ahead of the missile strikes.
The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.
