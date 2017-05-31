Filipino President Duterte Cancels Visit to Japan Amid Battle of Marawi

The spokesperson said that the visit "could be rescheduled in the future."
"The lines of communication between the DFA [Department of Foreign Affairs] and its Japanese counterpart remain open and active in this regard," Abella added, as quoted by the media.
The tensions between Filipino government forces and the Maute group, which is affiliated with the Islamic State terror organization (IS, banned in Russia), in the region escalated in May, when the latter attempted to storm the city of Marawi. The escalation prompted the nation's authorities to impose martial law on the island and has already lead to the deaths of 100 people.
