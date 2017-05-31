Lavrov Urges to Establish Global Coordination After Kabul Attack

"An awful terrorist attack … Another very sinister alarm which signals the need to renounce double standards, finally establish fully-fledged coordination with participation of all external stakeholders without exceptions, the support of Afghan government in the fight against terrorism. Renounce the attempts to use everything that takes place regarding Afghanistan in geopolitical games," Lavrov said.
According to the Afghan Health Ministry, up to 90 people were killed and 380 more were injured in the explosion close to the Zanbaq square in the diplomatic quarter of the city.
According to the preliminary information of the country's Interior Ministry, an explosive device had been planted in a car used to transport water.
A BBC employee was killed and 4 journalists were injured in the blast. Moreover, the German Embassy's staff was wounded in the attack.
