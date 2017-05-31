Lavrov Urges to Establish Global Coordination After Kabul Attack

© REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani Daesh Claims Responsibility for Kabul Blast That Killed 90, Injured Hundreds

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The deadly attack in Kabul has become another sign of the necessity to renounce double standards and establish coordination of all external stakeholders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"An awful terrorist attack … Another very sinister alarm which signals the need to renounce double standards, finally establish fully-fledged coordination with participation of all external stakeholders without exceptions, the support of Afghan government in the fight against terrorism. Renounce the attempts to use everything that takes place regarding Afghanistan in geopolitical games," Lavrov said.