BBC Journalists Injured in Kabul Blast

Afghan Health Ministry Says 80 Killed, 350 Wounded in Kabul Blast

According to the report, journalists of the local 1TV channel were also injured.

Meanwhile, the TOLOnews TV channel reports the death of one staff member of Moby mediagroup in the blast in the Afghani capital.

تصاویر تازه از محل انفجار در منطقۀ وزیر محمد اکبر خان شهر #کابل. pic.twitter.com/C9VQX0we3s — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) May 31, 2017

​Up to 80 people were killed in an explosion and 350 wounded in the Afghan capital of Kabul as the number of casualties continues to rise, local media quoted the Ministry of Public Health as saying Wednesday. The blast rocked Kabul city adding that a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives close to the Zanbaq square in the diplomatic quarter of the city.