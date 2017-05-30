German Lawmakers Not to Visit Incirlik While Germany Acts Against Turkey - FM

–

ANKARA (Sputnik)Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting the air base earlier in May prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest that Berlin may consider moving some 250 troops stationed at Incirlik to one of the neighboring countries.

"Germany negatively looks at Turkey, and now they say: 'We want to come to Incirlik'. Germany must understand that Turkey, which it can force to do what it wants, and to get what it wants from it, exists no longer. This remains in the past. In such conditions it is impossible to allow German parliamentarians to visit Incirlik. On Monday we will discuss this issue with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel," Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!