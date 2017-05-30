US Continues to Discuss Human Rights With Saudi Arabia - State Department

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar US Inciting Human Rights Violations by Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Reporters questioned Jones about President Donald Trump’s omission of human rights from a recent speech in Saudi Arabia, which the State Department's 2016 human rights report cited for the lack of free elections, restrictions on universal rights, gender inequality and a lack of judicial independence, among other issues.

"Human rights continue to be part of our bilateral dialogue with Saudi [Arabia] and all the other countries in the region," Jones told reporters. "But the fact that it wasn’t featured in the speech doesn’t mean that it’s not part of the bilateral dialogue."

Jones noted the issue of human rights was a constant feature of talks between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

"You can argue that, by taking it out of the public debate and having those conversations directly and quietly, it will be more effective," Jones claimed.

Rights groups have criticized Trump for not addressing human rights during the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia on May 20 as well as comments Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made about the lack of protests against Trump's visit.

Speaking with the CNBC broadcaster on May 22, Ross said there was not a single hint of anti-US protesters, prompting Human Rights Watch and other groups to note that protesting is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

In a speech to State Department employees earlier in May, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration would not pressure other nations to adopt US values while it advocates for US interests.

