Register
19:34 GMT +330 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US Sen. John McCain

    Maverick in the Air! The Reason Behind McCain's Attacks on Russia

    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    World
    Get short URL
    2767112

    As US Senator John McCain publicly labeled Russia a greater threat to the world that Daesh (ISIL/ISIS), it has become apparent that he is in fact the personification of a serious crisis within the Republican party.

    Arizona Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Rick Scuteri
    Twitter on McCain: 'Perpetually Butt-Hurt, Russia-Obsessed' Senator 'Has Lost His Mind'
    Earlier Senator McCain said during an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Company that while Daesh pose a serious threat and can do a lot of harm, it was Russia that had jeopardized democracy by allegedly interfering in last year's election in the US.

    "I view the Russians as by far greatest challenge that we have," McCain declared.

    He also singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin as the "most important threat," even greater than Daesh.

    Russian political scientist Boris Mezhuyev told Sputnik Radio however that despite all his flamboyance, McCain has essentially become the symbol of a serious crisis within the US Republican party.

    "Even back in the 1990s when McCain advocated the bombing of Belgrade it became apparent that he became the striking embodiment of the US military-industrial complex. Hollywood satire becomes obsolete when you have this man. Unfortunately, in this particular case farce turned into tragedy. No longer at the peak of his influence, McCain cannot be considered as a serious contender for presidency or even as a shadow power broker of sorts. However, he is a symbol of degradation," Mezhuyev explained.

    The analyst also added that McCain’s popularity stems from the fact at certain points in human history there is a considerable demand for such a character – the more grotesque and cartoonish they are, the better.

    "There can be no rational explanation to his actions. It is that very irrational Russophobia that we often talk about," Mezhuyev said.

    It should be noted that this is far from the first time when McCain has acknowledged the deep and strong feelings he harbors for Russia.

    For example, during an interview with Fox News on May 21 the senator labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a thug and a murderer" while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was declared a "stooge” and “propagandist."

    Related:

    Why McCain's Aggression Against Russia is 'Good Indicator for Russian Diplomacy'
    McCain's Words About Lavrov, Putin Show He's 'Upset' Over FM's Talks With Trump
    Kremlin on McCain: 'Thank God This Gentleman Does Not Shape US Foreign Policy'
    Tags:
    insults, accusations, Daesh, Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin, John McCain, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    Pride and Prejudice in Versailles
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok