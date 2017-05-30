Serbian Foreign Minister to Meet With Russia's Lavrov, Rogozin at SPIEF

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will take part in the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Slavenko Terzic told Sputnik.

"Yes, he will come. The minister will take part in the main session at the opening of the forum on June 1. A meeting with Rogozin is planned for Thursday, with Lavrov for Friday," Terzic said.

On May 19, Lavrov met with Dacic on the sidelines of the Ministerial Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Nicosia. The sides discussed different issues of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment regarding cooperation in the Balkans, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian-Serbian dialogue has traditionally been focused on supporting peace and stability in the Balkans, mainly in terms of settling the issue of Kosovo. Russia has continuously assisted Serbia in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Earlier this month, Serbian President-Elect Alexandar Vucic said that strengthening cooperation with Russia, China, as well as the United States, remains Serbia's priority alongside the country's aspiration to join the European Union.

The 21st SPIEF is scheduled for June 1-3 and is expected to gather high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

