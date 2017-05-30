France Hopes to Position Itself as a 'Bridge' Between Russia and the EU

In an interview with Sputnik, Russian political analyst Pavel Svyatenkov commented on Emmanuel Macron's latest friendly remarks related to Russia, which he said indicate the French President's push to restore more cordial relations between Paris and Moscow.

Speaking at a joint press conference after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Versailles on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macon emphasized that none of the pressing issues that the world faces today can be resolved without dialogue with Russia.

"What is important in our common history, which celebrates its 300 year [anniversary] today, is a dialogue between France and Russia that has never stopped… None of the most important challenges we face today can be resolved without dialogue with Russia. That is what permits us to shape our common future," Macron said.

Macron also stressed that France is interested in intensifying cooperation with Russia.

"As for bilateral relations, I would like us to continue these ties and intensify them," he said.

For his part, President Vladimir Putin noted that his talks with Macron focused on bilateral relations between Russia and France and that he and his colleague talked about "problematic international issues and tried to find common approaches."

Speaking to Sputnik, Russian political analyst Pavel Svyatenkov said that it's important for France to develop relations with Russia in order to maintain its status as an influential power, both in Europe and the world.

"Establishing relations with Russia is of importance to France now that Germany continues to increase its EU clout after Britain's withdrawal from the bloc," Svyatenkov said.

"I think that France feels that it could turn into a subordinate country and lose its great power status," he stressed.

"In order to resist all this, Paris needs to restore its traditional ties with Russia given that since the end of the 19th century, France has relied on its friendship with Russia in the face of Germany's strength," Svyatenkov added.

He suggested that under Emmanuel Macron, France may try to take the place of a privileged intermediary in the dialogue between Russia and the West.

"Macron will offer his services as a mediator in building a 'bridge' between Russia and the West precisely because France feels that it has lost its once-huge diplomatic influence. It is gradually slipping into the position of a second-rate power. Now that Germany and Merkel actually gave up the role of defending Russia in the face of the West and the EU, France could offer its services in this regard," Svyatenkov said.

During the press conference, Macron said that despite existing bilateral differences, the Russia-France dialogue is essential for progress, including on issues pertaining to Syria and Ukraine.

"We want to act together, because if we don't create the conditions for that, if we have no open dialogue, we will not be able to advance on the issues I mentioned," he said.

"Sometimes disputes may arise during such a dialogue… but if we don't reach it, we will not be able to move forward either on the issue of Syria or of Ukraine," Macron added.

He also said that he discussed with President Vladimir Putin the implementation of the Minsk peace accords, adding that new Normandy format talks on the situation in Ukraine should be organized.

The Normandy Four talks between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany on the settlement of the Ukrainian military crisis, which started in 2014, led to a ceasefire agreement the following year. However, fighting in Ukraine persists, amid ceasefire violation accusations from both sides.

