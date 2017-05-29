Register
22:19 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty logo

    US State Watchdog Audit Exposes Radio Free Europe’s Growing Budget Blunders

    © Photo: Krokodyl
    World
    Get short URL
    0 64 0 0

    A review conducted by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) for the US Department of State and Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) revealed a number of infractions in the inner workings of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

    State Duma plenary session. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Tit for Tat: Duma Lawmakers Say Radio Liberty, CNN Part of US Conspiracy to Interfere in Russian Affairs
    Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has long being an important element of the US media apparatus tasked with countering the alleged Russian misinformation campaign.

    Since 2014 the US Congress has steadily increased the organization’s budget, from $93.75 million to $108.6 million in 2016 fiscal year, allowing RFE/RL to considerably expand its television and radio broadcasts in Eastern Europe.

    However, the OIG inspection conducted in late 2016 revealed a number of notable infractions in the broadcasting organization’s operations.

    For example, it turned out that 11 out of some 45 RFE/RL contracts reviewed by OIG lacked the required documentation. As it turned out, the contracts had no written approval from the BBG authorizing the expenditure, and eight of these contract renewals didn’t even have the vendor’s signature.

    The audit of the media agency’s cash count procedures also yielded some discrepancies, as the inspection of the Kiev news bureau turned up three blank checks apparently used to replenish a petty cash fund.

    Also, nearly half of the RFE/RL employees – 449 out of 1,049 people – had failed to sign the required conflict of interest disclosure form.

    Last but not least, the inspection revealed that RFE/RL did not have an effective IT security program and lacked "information security policies and procedures that addressed internal controls standards, including a risk management process to safeguard its systems and information," while many of the organization’s security policies and procedures "were overly general and had not been revised in some time, with some dating as far back as 2005."

    The Broadcasting Board of Governors concurred with the set of seven recommendations issued by OIG as a result of this audit, and has apparently moved to address the issues uncovered in the report.

    Related:

    Radio Sputnik Breaks New Ground With 'Fault Lines With Nixon and Stranahan'
    EU Parliament Resolution 'Should Have Targeted Radio Free Europe, not Sputnik'
    Tags:
    results, inspection, Office of Inspector General, Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok