Russia, Austria to Cooperate in Fighting Transnational Crime, Terror - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian and Austrian Interior Ministries have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime and terrorism, Russian Internal Affairs Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Monday.

"The main form of cooperation between the Russian and Austrian Internal Affairs Ministries will be the Russian-Austrian working group on coordination of the fight with transnational organized crime," Kolokoltsev said at a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka.

Kolokoltsev noted that the European migration crisis was an issue highlighted at the meeting, adding that the memorandum on cooperation would help combat Europe's infiltration of terrorists through migration flows.

"In the wake of migration flows the danger of infiltration by terrorists in the European countries is growing. Terrorist attacks in France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom prove these forecasts," Kolokoltsev added.

The terror threat in Europe remains high amid a series of deadly attacks which have occurred over the past year. Last week, a deadly blast occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 120. Deadly terrorist attacks also hit London in March, Stockholm in April, and Berlin and Nice in 2016.

