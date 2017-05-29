Egypt, Russia Coordinate Measures Against States-Sponsors of Terrorism

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Cairo and Moscow are closely coordinating their efforts to eliminate sources of financing terrorism and take action against states that sponsor terrorists, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Monday.
"We are most closely coordinating with the Russian Federation the search for possible solutions [to combat terrorism], eliminating the sources of financing of terrorism, taking measures against terrorist sponsoring states that provide them [terrorists] with asylum, as well as with bases for training, arming them," Shoukry said.
"During the talks in this format [2 + 2], we touched upon all areas of joint cooperation. They [the talks] indicate that in the future more common interests will be achieved," Shoukry added.
