Russia Embassy in Moldova Studying Note Declaring 5 Diplomats Persona Non Grata

CHISINAU (Sputnik)Russian embassy in Moldova is studying the note on declaring five Russian diplomats persona non grata in Moldova, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Farit Mukhametshin told Sputnik on Monday.

"The note has been received, we are studying the document. We will announce later who [the note] refers to," Mukhametshin said.

