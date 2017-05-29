Chinese, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula

© Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev Kremlin Hails Any Steps Contributing to Easing of Tensions on Korean Peninsula

BEIJING (Sputnik)Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula during a phone conversation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the practical implementation of the Paris climate agreement, as well as on the situation on the Korean Peninsula," the statement read.

During the call, which took place at the initiative of the French side, Wang congratulated Le Drian on the appointment and expressed hope for relations between China and France to further develop in a comprehensive and strategic way.

Le Drian, who had recently assumed his post under new French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn expressed hope to visit China in the near future and establish good working relations with his Chinese counterpart.

Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism and the escalation of tensions on the peninsula. The international community, including the United States, has criticized the military activities of the Asian nation and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.

The most recent missile launch took place earlier in the day. The missile flew some 280 miles before falling into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

