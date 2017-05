© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Montenegro Justifies Joining NATO by Russia Meddling Accusations - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro handed a protest note to the Russian ambassador in Podgorica in connection with "inappropriate" conduct by Russian authorities against Miodrag Vucovic, who was deported to Montenegro.

"It's no secret that Montenegro has joined anti-Russian EU sanctions, including against individuals. We have always said that we reserve the right to take response measures on the basis of reciprocity, as is customary in diplomatic practice," ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The corresponding explanations will be given to the Montenegrin side, Zakharova added.

