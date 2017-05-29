EU Should Pay Attention to National Interests, Set Eyes on Russia, China

Angela Merkel stressed that while Berlin and Europe would maintain close ties with both Washington and London, the EU needed to map its own independent path, without the help of its allies.

Chancellor Merkel's statement came following her return from a G7 summit that concluded on Saturday in Sicily’s town of Taormina.

In the final communique, the Group of Seven leaders vowed to fight all forms of protectionism and boost international cooperation in regard to terrorism, cybersecurity and unfair trade practices.

However, they came to no consensus on climate change, as the US President refused to endorse a global accord on the issue. Angela Merkel labelled the high-level talks as challenging and highly unsatisfactory.

Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Tiberio Graziani, President of the Institute of Geopolitics and Applied Sciences in Italy.

Without the support of the US and the UK, Angela Merkel and Europe should change their positions and focus on their national interests, he said, otherwise Merkel will lose the upcoming federal election.

Tiberio Graziani however pointed out that the cooling of relations between the US and Europe happened not because of Donald Trump and his personality but because of the crisis within the EU.

Angela Merkel's comments also followed her meeting with President Putin in Sochi, he noted. Now, there might be similar thoughts running through the mind of the French leader, who is meeting with President Putin on Monday, he suggested.

The geopolitical analyst also suggested that Germany will now set its eyes on Russia and China, while still maintaining relations with the US.

Leaders like Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron, he said, are the "precarious point of equilibrium between pro- and anti-European interests."

The whole so-called western system, he said, is now in agony, and the G7 summit could very probably become the last meeting of the seven countries.